Boris Johnson has unveiled a massive England flag ahead of the Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine.

The prime minister could be seen crouching down to sign the flag before posing with his thumbs up for photos.

"I'm very proud to have signed this amazing Nationwide flag supporting England and supporting all the values that our country represents, particularly ensuring that we have respect for diversity across our country," Mr Johnson said.

"And anyway," the PM continued, "come on England in the match today."