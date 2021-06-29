Schoolchildren were caught taunting German players as they arrived at a hotel in London ahead of Tuesday's crunch Euro 2020 fixture vs England.

The four-time world champions will face Gareth Southgate’s team at Wembley, but they probably didn’t expect the reception they received from a few English kids.

After the visiting players made their way inside the building, a group of cheeky fans can be seen chanting ‘who are ya’ through the door.

An attendance of 45,000 is expected at Wembley, potentially offering England a boost as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.