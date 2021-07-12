Cleaning crews were hard at work in central London on Monday following England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. They were seen hosing down benches, bins and pavements in Leicester Square, which was strewn with litter hours earlier as crowds of rowdy supporters threw bottles at each other in scenes of mayhem.

Tens of thousands of England fans poured into the capital on Sunday for the match, which saw Gareth Southgate’s side lose to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

There was chaos at the stadium when hundreds of supporters forced their way in without tickets.