England reached the final of Euro 2020 by squeezing past Denmark 2-1, ensuring that one group of supporter’s bold predictions spectacularly backfired.

Ahead of kick-off on Wednesday night, three Danish fans were interviewed at Wembley, with all of them suggesting that their nation would win 4-0.

They even went as far as saying: “It’s not coming home! It’s never been home, it’s not coming home!”

However, Harry Kane’s extra-time winner ensured they were left red-faced a few hours later, with England advancing to Sunday’s final, where they will play Italy.