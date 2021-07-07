England play Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions have reached only the second European Championship semi-final in their history and are bidding for a first major final appearance since the World Cup in 1966.

The Danes won this tournament so famously back in 1992 and are hoping to shock the continent again this time around.

Whoever wins will play Italy in the final on Sunday.

England fans were in confident mood ahead of the game at BOXPARK in Croydon with most believing Gareth Southgate’s side would prevail.