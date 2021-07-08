Jubilant England fans partied on the streets of London following Wednesday’s historic 2-1 victory against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Huge crowds of ecstatic supporters clad in red and white could be seen jumping up and down on tables, hugging, popping champagne bottles, and singing “Hey Baby” on Trafalgar Square. Celebrations continued long into the night, with horns blaring across the capital.

England’s win sends Gareth Southgate’s side to their first-ever European Championship final on Sunday, when they take on Italy at Wembley Stadium.