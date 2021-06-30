England fans were in high spirits as they left Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening after watching their country beat Germany 2-0 at Euro 2020.

The win is England’s first against their rivals in knockout football since 1966 when The Three Lions won the World Cup.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured the victory, setting up a quarter-final tie with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, July 3.

After the match, England supporters celebrated the historic win outside Wembley, with many predicting the team will be “going all the way” this summer.