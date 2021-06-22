England are into the last 16 of Euro 2020 after beating Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game as the Three Lions secured victory and with it top spot in Group D.

They will now face France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary in the next round.

Supporters all over the country will be delighted and celebrated Sterling’s early goal - a header from a Jack Grealish cross - that proved to be the all-important winner.