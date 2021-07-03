England are into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

The Three Lions put on a show in their first trip away from Wembley Stadium at the tournament with two goals from captain Harry Kane, another from defender Harry Maguire and a first international goal for Jordan Henderson.

They will now play Denmark in the last four on Wednesday night.

Fans were understandably delighted and celebrated Kane’s superbly-taken opener inside three minutes with joyous scenes in Manchester.