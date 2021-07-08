England reached the final of Euro 2020 with a 2-1 win against Denmark on Wednesday night.

The tense fixture was decided by Harry Kane’s 104th-minute goal, which sparked scenes of jubilation across the country.

In Manchester, supporters were caught on camera celebrating wildly at the full-time whistle by hugging, cheering and throwing beer into the air.

Chants of “football’s coming home” were heard long into the night as England booked their place in Sunday’s final against Italy.

“It’s our time, it’s coming home,” one excited fan proclaimed following Wednesday’s victory.