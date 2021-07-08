England fans partied on the streets of London following Wednesday’s 2-1 victory against Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Supporters could be seen climbing on top of buses and traffic lights in the capital, as crowds gathered around Picadilly Cirus.

Riot police were eventually called to the scene and fans were forced to come down, but celebrations on the ground continued long into the night.

On the pitch, it was Harry Kane’s 104th-minute goal that secured England’s win and they will now face Italy in their first-ever European Championship final on 11 July.