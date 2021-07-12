England supporters who gathered in London to watch the Euro 2020 final say they're "gutted" about the team's defeat to Italy but are "proud" of the Three Lions for getting so far in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s team were beaten 3-2 in a penalty shootout after Leonardo Bonucci’s tap-in cancelled out Luke Shaw’s early strike in normal time.

“I’m gutted, absolutely gutted. But you know, they made history, they got us to the first final in 55 years, so we’ve still got to be proud of them for what they’ve achieved,” one fan said following the heartbreaking result.