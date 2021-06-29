England took on Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening.

It was the first competitive meeting of the two rivals since the 2010 World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament at stake.

Fans both inside Wembley and watching all over the country were left dismayed early in the first-half when midfielder Declan Rice was booked for bringing down Leon Goretzka just outside the box.

England didn’t pay for it, however, with Kai Havertz’s resulting free-kick coming to nothing.