England fans were in fine voice ahead of the final game of Euro 2020 Group D on Tuesday night.

Capacities at the tournament remain capped but 22,500 supporters were inside Wembley to watch as the Three Lions secured top spot and sung their hearts out for the national anthem prior to kick-off.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game against Czech Republic and booked a last-16 clash against one of France, Portugal, Germany or Hungary.

That game will be back at Wembley on Tuesday 29 June.