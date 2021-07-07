England take on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions are into only the second European Championship semi-final in their history and are bidding for a first major final appearance since 1966.

The Danes won this tournament so famously back in 1992 and are hoping to shock the continent again this time around.

The winner will play Italy in the final on Sunday.

Fans are understandably buzzing at the prospect and with thousands expected at Wembley Stadium the atmosphere built throughout the day ahead of kick-off.