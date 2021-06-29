Watch live as fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for England vs Germany

The excitement is building ahead of Tuesday’s crunch Euro 2020 fixture between England and Germany.

Fans are arriving in London ahead of the last 16 tie, which is being played at Wembley Stadium.

A crowd of 45,000 is expected this evening and a majority of those in attendance will be cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team.

The winners of the last 16 match will go on to face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday, July 3.