England played Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions are into only the second European Championship semi-final in their history and are bidding for a first major final appearance since 1966.

The Danes won this tournament so famously back in 1992 and are hoping to shock the continent again this time around.

Denmark went ahead only for England hit back via a Simon Kjaer own goal which delighted the fans watching on in the fan zone at Trafalgar Square in London.