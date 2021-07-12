A number of England players were seen taking off their runners-up medals immediately after being presented them following Sunday’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

While some fans have called the act “poor sportsmanship”, removing silver medals has been a growing trend in the sporting world in recent years, given that many athletes feel that coming second is nothing to celebrate.

Defender Ben Chilwell pulled off his medal straight away, with Conor Coady, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden and Reece James all doing the same.

England manager Gareth Southgate, however, kept his around his neck.