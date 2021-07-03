England take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday night.

The Three Lions are bidding for just their second European Championship semi-final in their history after beating Germany in the last-16 on Tuesday.

Now they face Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for a place in the final four.

Restrictions ban any supporters from travelling from the UK, but a number of England fans from the rest of Europe have still travelled to the Italian captital for the game.