England players are arriving at their hotel in Rome ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

For the first time in the tournament, The Three Lions are playing away from Wembley, instead traveling to Italy’s Stadio Olimpico.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured England a 2-0 victory over Germany to book their place in the last eight, while Artem Dovbyk’s 121st-minute goal ensured Ukraine beat Sweden in the last round.

Saturday’s fixture will be the last that takes place away from Wembley, with the semi-finals and final both taking place in London.