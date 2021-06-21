England are seen training at St George’s Park in this video ahead of their Euro 2020 Group D closing game against Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate’s side have their fate in their own hands after missing their first chance to rubber stamp a ticket to the last 16 with the goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley on Friday night.

That leaves them in second place in Group D meaning they still have work to do when they play Czech Republic. The match at Wembley kicks off on Tuesday at 8pm.