Footage from Copenhagen shows the anguished expressions of Denmark fans as their side lost to England in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

“Pretty disappointed, I thought Denmark absolutely had it in the bag, they really deserved it,” one fan tells Agence France-Presse in the video.

Another says he is “not that disappointed,” because “we lost to a pretty good team and we still managed to reach the semi-finals which is a victory in itself.”

On the pitch, England earned an extra-time win against Denmark, sending Gareth Southgate’s team to face Italy in the final on Sunday.