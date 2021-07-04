Following the 4-0 Euro 2020 victory against Ukraine, England fans took over Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in central London.

The statue, popularly known as Eros, was surrounded by hundreds of fans, chanting, holding flags and dancing.

Fans flooded the streets of London, with hundreds gathering in Leicester Square, cheering, throwing beer and singing. Cars driving past Piccadilly Circus also honked and beeped in victory.

England's triumph over Ukraine in the quarter-final match in Rome means they will now face Denmark in the semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.