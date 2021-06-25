England face Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening. But who could they play in the latter rounds of the competition?

Expectations for Gareth Southgate’s team are high. With this year’s final being played at Wembley, many fans are hoping England will get there.

But to do so, they would have to beat Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome, before facing any of Holland, Czech Republic, Wales or Denmark in the semis.

If all goes to plan, the final would see England play Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Austria, France, Switzerland, Croatia or Spain at Wembley on July 11.