England are into the final of Euro 2020 after a dramatic extra-time win over Denmark at Wembley.

Mikkel Damsgaard put the Three Lions behind for the first time in the tournament with a stunning free-kick in the first-half only for Simon Kjaer’s own goal to level matters before the interval.

England pressed for a winner but were forced into extra-time by a stubborn Danish team.

Raheem Sterling was then felled in the box before Harry Kane scored what proved to be the winner, but only after seeing his spot kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The win sparked jubilany scenes all over the country.