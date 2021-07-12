England’s first major final in 55 years ended in heartbreak as Italy won Euro 2020 on penalties.

Luke Shaw’s early goal was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci’s tap-in and the Azzurri held their nerve to win the shootout 3-2.

England came to a standstill ahead of kick-off, with fans up and down the country eagerly anticipating the biggest football fixture in over half a century.

At Wembley, hordes of ticket-less fans stormed the stadium, while many others settled into pubs to watch the action unfold.

By the end of the night, scenes of jubilation turned to despair as Italy secured glory.