Penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have voted overwhelmingly in favour of an England win in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Footage shows the birds swarming around a rock with an England flag placed on it, while largely ignoring the Denmark flag, though they appear to be helped along by some scraps of food thrown into the enclosure by zookeepers.

The group of predicting penguins correctly foresaw Gareth Southgate’s side would overcome Ukraine in last weekend’s quarter-final clash.