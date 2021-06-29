Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka said his side “wrote history” after they beat world champions France 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

“I’ve always said that this team deserves a lot more than what you read,” Xhaka told a press conference in Bucharest. “I can guarantee you now that we wrote history tonight.”

Switzerland dumped France out of the tournament after Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive penalty.

The reward for Switzerland is a quarter-final meeting with Spain on Friday.