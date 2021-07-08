Boris Johnson congratulated Gareth Southgate and the England team after their 2-1 victory over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

“I thought it was a most extraordinary game, I don’t think I’ve ever seen an England team play with such creativity and flair and versatility,” the prime minister said, adding that Wednesday night’s match was “a total nail-biter” and “just euphoric.”

Asked whether he could learn anything from Mr Southgate’s management style, Mr Johnson said the England manager had done an “absolutely outstanding job.”