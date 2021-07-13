Street artist Akse restored a mural of footballer Marcus Rashford after it was defaced following England’s defeat to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho have been targeted with racist hate online after they missed spot-kicks in the penalty shootout.

Within hours of being vandalised, the artwork in Manchester was covered with supportive messages and the abuse was widely condemned.

Rashford tweeted he was “on the verge of tears” when he saw the outpouring of support.

Akse created the mural last November, saying it was inspired by Rashford’s campaign to extend free school meals.