England beat Germany to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a famous win - a first over their old rivals in a tournament since 2000.

They will now play either Sweden or Ukraine in the last eight in Rome on Saturday.

And it was all to the delight of the majority of the 45,000 crowd inside Wembley Stadium, who broke out into an impromtu version of ‘Three Lions’ in the stands as victory was secured.