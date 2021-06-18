This is the moment Scotland fans formed a conga line in Leicester Square ahead of the crunch Euro 2020 clash with England on Friday night. The two rivals - the oldest in the international game - haven’t met in a major tournament for 25 years, when Paul Gascoigne’s iconic goal helped the Three Lions to a famous win back at Euro 96. England won their opening game against Croatia on Sunday while the Scots fell to defeat against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday meaning everything is to play for tonight.