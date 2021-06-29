France crashed out of Euro 2020 on Monday night, losing 5-4 on penalties against Switzerland.

The reigning world champions were heavy favourites to win the tournament ahead of kick-off but suffered a shock defeat in Bucharest.

A 90th-minute equaliser from Swiss forward Mario Gavranovic forced extra-time and penalties, where Kylian Mbappe was the only player to miss in the shootout.

After the match, stunned French fans reacted to the result, expressing shock and disbelief as they left the stadium.

Switzerland will face Spain in the quarter-final of Euro 2020 on Friday.