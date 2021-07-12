England supporters who gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to watch the Euro 2020 final said they were upset about the team’s loss to Italy on penalties but proud of manager Gareth Southgate and the players for getting so far in the tournament.

“As much as we’re like devastated, we’re proud of [Bukayo] Saka and everything that he achieved and everything the team achieved,” one fan told Sky News after the penalty shootout.

“It’s very sad but we did our best,” another said.

Asked what their message would be to Southgate and the players, one answered: “We love you and you did us proud.”