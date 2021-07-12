Gareth Southgate has condemned the “unforgivable” racist abuse aimed at some of his players following the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were abused online after missing spot-kicks in the penalty shootout.

"It’s just not what we stand for,” the England manager told a news conference on Monday. "We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody, and so that togetherness has to continue.”

Prince William also condemned the racist abuse, saying he was "sickened" by the comments.