England secured a historic victory against Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ensured The Three Lions advance to the last eight of the tournament to set up a tie with Ukraine in Rome.

While England supporters partied in the streets of Wembley at full-time, German fans watching the match at a beer garden in Berlin were left crestfallen as their team suffered defeat.

Footage from the city shows fans reacting to some of the biggest moments of the match, including Thomas Muller’s important miss.