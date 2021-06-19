Portugal took the lead early with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, but Germany came back to beat the side at home 4-2. There were two own goals from Portugal which gave Germany the opportunity to get back in the game, with two more goals from German players Havertz and Gosens. German fans reveled in their side’s first win at Euro 2020 following the victory over defending champions Portugal. Joachim Löw’s team has boosted their chances of advancing to the round of 16 following the strong performance at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.