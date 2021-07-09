England’s journey to the final of Euro 2020 has been memorable.

The Three Lions will face Italy on Sunday after beating Denmark 2-1 to reach the showpiece event for the first time ever.

Wednesday’s semi-final win was perhaps the biggest in 55 years, but the road to Wembley also saw Gareth Southgate’s team overcome a number of other tough challenges and opponents.

From group stage fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic, to knockout matches against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, it’s been an exciting summer for England as their journey concludes on 11 July.