Scottish fans have travelled to London in their thousands to support their team against England at Euro 2020 on Friday night.

The oldest rivals in international football are meeting for the first time in a major tournament for 25 years with everything to play for in Group D of the tournament.

The Tartan Army flocked into the capital and congregated in Leicester Square to show their support for their heroes.

Many will be ticketless with only 22,500 fans are allowed into Wembley Stadium due to Covid restrictions.