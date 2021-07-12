Football fans took to the streets of Milan to celebrate Italy’s Euro 2020 win.

The Azzurri secured glory at the European Championships for the second time on Sunday night, beating England 3-2 on penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

In Milan, supporters celebrated the triumph long into the night by cheering, waving flags and letting off flares. Drivers also added to the excitement, beeping their horns as they passed through the crowds.

Some fans could even be seen climbing and hanging Italian flags on statues during the celebrations.