Italy reached the final of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night, beating Spain 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

There were incredible scenes in Rome as supporters watched the final moments of the shootout before celebrating wildly in the streets.

Jubilant fans were seen hugging, cheering and waving flags in the Italian capital after Jorginho’s cool penalty sent the Azzurri to Sunday’s final.

Italy have a chance to win their fourth European Championship and will face either England or Denmark in the showpiece event on 11 July.