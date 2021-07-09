Marco Verratti has suggested Italy do not fear England ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

During a pre-match press conference, the midfielder discussed his “dream” of winning the tournament, even with The Three Lions standing in his way.

“England are a very physical side, quite good technically as well. I think they deserve to be in the final,” Verratti told reporters.

“I don’t know if we fear them, it will certainly be a difficult match.”

Italy are bidding to win their fourth European crown, while England are hopeful of lifting the trophy for the first time at Wembley Stadium.