Italy returned to Rome with the European Championship trophy in hand following Sunday's final win against England.

The Azzurri held their nerve in a nail-biting penalty shootout at Wembley, winning 3-2 on spot-kicks to secure Euro 2020 glory after Leonardo Bonacci's tap-in cancelled out Luke Shaw's early goal.

As the Italian's touched back down in Rome, Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini were seen lifting the trophy and cheering on the steps on the plane, before boarding the coach that took them away from the airport.