Harry Kane says England had to “dig deep” against Denmark during their Euro 2020 semi-final win.

It was his 104th-minute goal that secured The Three Lions victory, with the captain tapping in a rebound after missing his penalty.

After the match, Kane praised his teammates for getting the “job done” at Wembley.

“We had to dig deep against a very good Denmark side, and yeah, we got the job done,” he said.

“We’ll enjoy this one, but of course the focus turns straight onto Sunday. We’ll recover well and then try and prepare for that.”