Leonardo Bonucci celebrated Italy's Euro 2020 win by drinking Heineken and Coca-Cola during his post-match press conference.

The defender was named UEFA's Star of the Match after scoring in 90 minutes and converting his penalty in the shootout, which the Azzuri won 3-2 against England.

He then sat down to face the media at Wembley, walking in with his trophy before taking a swig of beer and Coca-Cola.

The choice of drinks on show in Euro 2020 press conferences caused controversy earlier this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo removing two bottles placed in front of him, urging people to drink water.