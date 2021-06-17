Italy’s Manuel Locatelli has become the latest football star to move branded drinks at a Euro 2020 press conference.

As he approached his seat, the midfielder purposely placed a bottle of water in front of his microphone. He then moved two Coca-Cola bottles that were placed in front of him to the side.

It comes after similar snubs by France’s Paul Pogba and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who on Monday removed bottles of Coke from a Euros presser and encouraged people to drink water.

The share price of Coca-Cola, one of the tournament’s official sponsors, dropped 1.6 per cent almost immediately.