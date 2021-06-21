Gareth Southgate says his plans for the decisive Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic have been faced with “disruptive” news, after it emerged Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been required to self-isolate after interacting with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19. England head into their third group stage game in second place and must beat the Czechs to take top spot. Mount has started both earlier games, with Chilwell an unused member of the squad. The England boss admits he does not yet know if the duo will be able to play on Tuesday night.