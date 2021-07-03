England are into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night sparking jubilant scenes back home in London.

The Three Lions put on a show in their first trip away from Wembley Stadium at the tournament with two goals from captain Harry Kane, another from defender Harry Maguire and a first international goal for Jordan Henderson.

They will now play Denmark in the last four on Wednesday night.

Supporters packed into the fan zone in Trafalgar Square and celebrated wildly as the historic result was confirmed.