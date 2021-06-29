Excited England fans filled the streets around Wembley Stadium ahead of Tuesday evening’s Euro 2020 fixture against Germany.

Supporters can be heard singing their famous ‘football’s coming home’ chant amid a party atmosphere on Wembley Way.

On the pitch, England face their toughest test of the tournament so far. Gareth Southgate’s side will need to be at their best to beat the Germans, who were made one of the favourites ahead of Euro 2020.

With a crowd of 45,000 expected at Wembley, supporters will offer a huge boost to the Three Lions on their quest to reach the quarter-finals.