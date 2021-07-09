Football fever is sweeping the nation ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final and a group of 200 pupils from Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, in the party mood.

Donning Harry Kane masks, they cheered, celebrated and sang songs on the playing fields following England’s semi-final triumph against Denmark.

The school has even been temporarily renamed in the captain’s honour, with headteacher Greg Hill introducing his students from “Harry Kane Junior School.”

“The atmosphere is electric. The pupils have all been allowed to stay up late by their parents to watch the matches and celebrate,” he said.